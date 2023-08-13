Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.57.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

