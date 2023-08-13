Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 7,778 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,778 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Workday by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Workday by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of -219.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.89. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.