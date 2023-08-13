WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Shares Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 62,692 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.28.
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.
About WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund
The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.
