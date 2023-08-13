Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 11,823 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

