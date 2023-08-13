Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,594 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $61.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

