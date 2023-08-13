Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 84,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 115.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 44.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $18,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $95.74 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

