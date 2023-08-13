Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $478.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $517.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.06.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,780 shares of company stock worth $21,349,245. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

