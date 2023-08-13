Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.