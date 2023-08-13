Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $821,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

