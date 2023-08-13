Widmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 19.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 66,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 31,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on T. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE T traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.37. 31,237,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,643,648. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

