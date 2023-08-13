Widmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after acquiring an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,934 shares of company stock worth $8,482,870. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

