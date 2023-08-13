Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,251 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $160.85. 1,299,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,233. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.90. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.