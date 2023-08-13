Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,863,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,301,041. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

