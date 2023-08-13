Widmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $370.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

