Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, reports. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

NASDAQ WFCF opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 million, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.69. Where Food Comes From has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Where Food Comes From from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFCF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Where Food Comes From

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.