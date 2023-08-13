Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $30.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

WES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

NYSE:WES opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.73.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,141,000 after acquiring an additional 434,250 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,675,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 229,730 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

