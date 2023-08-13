Westaim (CVE:WED) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.58

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.58 and traded as low as C$3.52. Westaim shares last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 121,123 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on Westaim from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.28 million for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 91.36%. Equities research analysts expect that The Westaim Co. will post 1.2302405 EPS for the current year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

