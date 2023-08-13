Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 622,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $28,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $45.44. 484,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,330. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.12.

Get Our Latest Report on WERN

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.