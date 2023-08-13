Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. Loop Capital upped their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

