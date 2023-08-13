Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $115.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RL. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.87.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

