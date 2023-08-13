Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target to $13.75

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.25 to $13.75 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.