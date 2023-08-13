Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 8,802 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXLC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.38 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $841.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXLC

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.