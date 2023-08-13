Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,646 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

UTF opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $28.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

