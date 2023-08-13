Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.50 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

