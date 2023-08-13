Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BIZD stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $663.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

