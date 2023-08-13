Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 54,518 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,518 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.13% of Manitex International worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manitex International stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Manitex International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

