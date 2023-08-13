Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 29,806 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 127.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,806 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

