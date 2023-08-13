Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,761 shares of company stock valued at $76,197,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $223.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

