Wedbush Raises UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $6.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of UWM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

UWM Price Performance

UWM stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.43 million, a P/E ratio of 123.42 and a beta of 1.51. UWM has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. Equities analysts predict that UWM will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 807.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

