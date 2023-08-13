Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 8,628 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $28,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $97.43. 1,153,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

