Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 37,301 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,301 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $25,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.42. 254,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

