Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 20,658 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.5% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $144,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after buying an additional 460,388 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after buying an additional 617,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,777. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.41. The firm has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

