Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.1% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $411,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,138. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

