Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %
KO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.17. 8,483,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,810,843. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.