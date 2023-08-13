Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

KO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.17. 8,483,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,810,843. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.