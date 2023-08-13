Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $67.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $67,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $280.01. The company had a trading volume of 684,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.14 and its 200 day moving average is $258.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.