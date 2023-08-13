Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $67.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $67,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $280.01. The company had a trading volume of 684,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.14 and its 200 day moving average is $258.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
