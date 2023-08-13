WAX Trading Down 1.3% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $164.92 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,028,997,062 coins and its circulating supply is 3,337,666,069 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,028,997,062.3712626 with 3,337,666,069.0092354 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04922566 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,302,796.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

