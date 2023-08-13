Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $59,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.