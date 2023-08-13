Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$189.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$185.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$185.42. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$169.72 and a 12 month high of C$196.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

