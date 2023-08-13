Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives $10.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

