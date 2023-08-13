Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

WRBY opened at $13.23 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $862,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,964,989 shares in the company, valued at $133,334,266.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $862,387.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,964,989 shares in the company, valued at $133,334,266.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $58,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $93,249,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Warby Parker by 2,743.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,928 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,522,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 1,063,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Warby Parker by 318.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 855,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

