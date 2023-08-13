Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.39 million and approximately $610,963.82 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00042018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,918,328 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.