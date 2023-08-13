Wanchain (WAN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $598,574.17

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.66 million and approximately $598,574.17 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,918,327 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

