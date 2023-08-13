Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $180.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

NYSE:WMT opened at $161.20 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

