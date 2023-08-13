Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 193,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.39.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.20. 4,731,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.59. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.10. The company has a market cap of $434.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

