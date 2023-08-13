VRES (VRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,309.27 or 1.00062579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.