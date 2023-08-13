VRES 1-Day Volume Tops $28,931.65 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017585 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013920 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,445.53 or 1.00027989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.