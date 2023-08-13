Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 495.24% from the company’s current price.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

