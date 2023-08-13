VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Short Interest Down 19.8% in July

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 880,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VIZIO Stock Down 4.3 %

VIZIO stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.57 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.55%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

