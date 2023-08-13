Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 7,570 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $81.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

