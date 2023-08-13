Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,573,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

